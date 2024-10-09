Mahama ‘wails’ on hearing NDC PC for Walewale is contesting for the 5th time

Mahama initially thought it was Abubakari's third attempt, only to be corrected

During a recent rally in the North East Region, former President John Dramani Mahama expressed shock upon learning that Abdallah Abubakari is contesting the Walewale Constituency seat for the fifth time.

Abubakari, who previously ran for the People’s National Convention, joined the NDC and has contested the seat in 2016 and 2020.

The Walewale Constituency, once an NDC stronghold, has seen competition intensify, particularly with current Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia being a local.



