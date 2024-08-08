Mahama welcomes OSP ruling, challenges Akufo-Addo and Bawumia to similar scrutiny

Former President and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has voiced his satisfaction following the Office of the Special Prosecutor's (OSP) ruling that exonerates him from any wrongdoing in the Airbus scandal.

The ruling, announced by Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng, aligns with the longstanding position of Mahama's camp, which has consistently maintained his innocence in the face of what they describe as politically motivated accusations.



The Airbus scandal, involving the procurement of military aircraft between 2011 and 2015, has been a subject of extensive investigation.



The OSP had identified "Government Official 1" and "Individual 1" as Mahama, and "Intermediary 5" as his brother, Adam Mahama.



However, the Special Aide to the former president, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, in a press statement, pointed out that the UK’s Serious Fraud Office had already cleared Mahama’s brother and others involved, stating that there was "no case to answer."



In response to the OSP's ruling, Mogtari stated, "The OSP’s ruling reaffirms what we have always known: John Dramani Mahama is a man of integrity, a leader committed to the principles of honesty and transparency."



She also accused the current government of using the scandal for political gain, highlighting that the accusations were part of a deliberate attempt to damage Mahama's reputation.

Mogtari emphasized that President Nana Akufo-Addo had personally requested the investigation into the former President, which she articulated "casts an even darker shadow on the motives behind the initial accusations, which were planted to tarnish the reputation of an innocent man."



She reiterated that Mahama has always been willing to cooperate with any investigation, having consistently stated that he has "nothing to hide."



Following the OSP's decision, Mahama has called on President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to undergo similar scrutiny.



"In this spirit, we extend the same challenge to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and President Akufo-Addo to subject themselves to equal scrutiny and transparency as we strive for accountability in our leadership," Mogtari stated.



"Mahama remains committed to Ghana's progress and the fight against corruption in all its forms. He will continue to advocate for a better Ghana for all and will not be deterred by fabrications or machinations by political opponents," Mogtari concluded.



