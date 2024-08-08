News

Mahama welcomes OSP ruling, challenges Akufo-Addo and Bawumia to similar scrutiny

John Mahama JM.png John Dramani Mahama

Thu, 8 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former President and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has voiced his satisfaction following the Office of the Special Prosecutor's (OSP) ruling that exonerates him from any wrongdoing in the Airbus scandal.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live