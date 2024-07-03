Mahama will beat Bawumia in a run-off – InfoAnalytics’ 2024 election polls

Mahama and Bawumia

Source: TIG Post

A new Global InfoAnalytics poll shows former President John Dramani Mahama leading Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the 2024 presidential election, with Mahama holding 51.1% support to Bawumia's 38.2%.

The gap has narrowed since earlier polls, indicating a competitive race.



In a potential run-off, Mahama is projected to win with 52% against Bawumia's 42%, with 6% of voters undecided.

The poll also notes the rising influence of candidates Nana Kwame Bediako and Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten and highlights voter concerns about the economy and declining trust in the police and Electoral Commission.



