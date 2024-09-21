News

Mahama will break the 8-year cycle of corruption and mismanagement – Sammy Gyamfi on NDC’s ballot number

SammyScreenshot 2024 09 21 101104.png Sammy Gyamfi

Sat, 21 Sep 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), asserts that former President John Dramani Mahama will end the cycle of corruption and mismanagement in Ghana.

Following Mahama's eighth position on the ballot for the 2024 presidential election, Gyamfi emphasized that this number symbolizes a crucial shift after eight years of what he calls NPP's negligence.

He believes Mahama's return will address issues like nepotism and economic hardship, aiming for him to complete a full eight years in office.

Source: starrfm.com.gh