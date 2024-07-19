News

Mahama will find it tough to prosecute Akufo-Addo appointees if he wins – Pratt

Kwesi Pratt 23 696x325 Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Fri, 19 Jul 2024 Source: 3news

Kwasi Pratt Jnr., Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, has expressed doubts about the ability of former President John Dramani Mahama to prosecute corrupt appointees of the Akufo-Addo administration if he wins the 2024 elections.

He cited potential difficulties with the judiciary, which the NDC accuses of being influenced by President Akufo-Addo and Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo.

The NDC claims the recommendation to add five Justices to the Supreme Court undermines democracy, turning the judiciary into an extension of executive power.

Pratt highlighted these challenges during the Atta Mills Memorial lecture, emphasizing the difficulties Mahama's administration might face.

Source: 3news