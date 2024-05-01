Maher Kheir advocates for Arts and Culture investment to strengthen bilateral ties

The Ambassador highlighted the role of arts and culture in advancing bilateral

His Excellency Maher Kheir, the Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana, emphasized the importance of investing in arts and culture to enhance cooperation between nations.

At an event honoring outstanding students at the University of Ghana, the Ambassador highlighted the role of arts and culture in advancing bilateral and multilateral relations.



The ceremony, part of the 2022/2023 Vice Chancellor’s academic awards, was attended by dignitaries including Vice Chancellor Professor Nana Aba Amfo and senior state officials.



The awards, known as "The Lebanese Literature Prize" and "The Lebanese Arts Prize," were created to recognize exceptional talent and promote cultural cooperation between Lebanon and Ghana.



Winners of this year's prizes, including Philip Kwadwo Nyanor (Music), Victoria Frema Boakye (Theatre Arts), and Joseph Asare (Dance), each received a prize valued at $300 for their outstanding achievements.



Ambassador Maher Kheir stated that these awards would inspire more students to pursue studies in languages and arts, contributing to the growth of these sectors.



He emphasized that arts and languages serve as bridges that unite people and nations, with artists, writers, and poets acting as true ambassadors of their countries.

The Ambassador highlighted the complementary nature of arts and literature, noting that they facilitate connections between diverse cultures.



He commended the Lebanese Community for extending the awards to the School of Languages and the School of Performing Arts, emphasizing the importance of diversity and integration in today's globalized world.



Vice Chancellor Professor Nana Aba Amfo commended the awardees for their academic excellence and encouraged them to uphold values such as integrity and commitment in their pursuit of knowledge.



The award winners expressed gratitude to the Lebanese Embassy and Community for their support, highlighting the positive impact of such initiatives on students' academic journeys.



The awards, now in their third edition since inception three years ago, demonstrate ongoing efforts to promote cultural exchange and academic achievement in Ghana.