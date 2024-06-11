Major cocaine bust at Kotoka Airport; two Brits arrested

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), in collaboration with the UK National Crime Agency, intercepted a significant drug trafficking operation at Kotoka International Airport in Accra.

Acting on intelligence, officers seized 166.88 kilograms of suspected cocaine on June 10, 2024, from the luggage of two British passengers, Hall Shamin Ethline and Graham Omar Adel, who were set to board a British Airways flight to Gatwick.



The confiscated narcotics, estimated to be worth $6.48 million, were found in six suitcases, with each passenger carrying three bags, Graphic Online reports.

Each luggage contained approximately 83.44 kilograms of suspected cocaine mixed with personal belongings. The two suspects have been arrested and are currently cooperating with investigations.



