News
Major cocaine bust at Kotoka Airport; two Brits arrested

Kotoka Int Airport Kotoka International Airport (KIA)

Tue, 11 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), in collaboration with the UK National Crime Agency, intercepted a significant drug trafficking operation at Kotoka International Airport in Accra.

