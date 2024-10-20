News

'Majority' Caucus to hold maiden press conference today

MinorityScreenshot 2024 10 20 063618.png The NDC Caucus will hold the press conference at 2:00 PM today

Sun, 20 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Majority Caucus will address the media today in a highly anticipated maiden press conference, following Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin's ruling declaring four parliamentary seats vacant.

