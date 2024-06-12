Majority Leader appeals to Ghanaians to preserve nation’s democracy

Alexander Afenyo-Markin

Source: GNA

Majority Leader Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin has urged Ghanaians to protect and preserve the nation's democracy to ensure a prosperous and peaceful future.

Speaking as Parliament resumed after the Easter recess, he welcomed newly elected MP Kwabena Boateng and highlighted the upcoming general elections.



Afenyo-Markin stressed the importance of free, fair, and credible elections, commending the Electoral Commission (EC) for its efforts. He called for trust in democratic processes and warned against actions or statements that could harm national unity.

Emphasizing the benefits of democracy, he encouraged all citizens to contribute to its sustenance and continuity.



