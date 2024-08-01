Majority Leader disagrees with Speaker’s decision to unilaterally adjourn Parliament

Alexander Afenyo-Markin

Source: GNA

Majority Leader Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin has expressed disagreement with Speaker Alban Bagbin's unilateral decision to adjourn Parliament sine die on July 30.

Afenyo-Markin criticized the lack of consensus and consultation, noting that both sides of the House usually agree on adjournment dates. He acknowledged Speaker Bagbin's constraints due to the absence of the Deputy Speakers but believed a member could have presided instead.



Afenyo-Markin emphasized the importance of prioritizing government business and mentioned ongoing discussions on Supreme Court nominees when the adjournment occurred.

The Majority plans to recall Parliament by gathering member signatures, respecting the Speaker while asserting their rights.



