Majority MPs disappointed by suspension of ministerial approval by Speaker Bagbin

Alexander Afenyo-Markin

The Majority caucus in Parliament has expressed dismay at Alban Bagbin’s decision to halt the approval process for Ministers and Deputy Ministers of State, a move sparked by the President's dismissal of the bill on Human Sexual Rights and Family Values.

Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, suspended the approval proceedings for nominees vetted by the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Wednesday, March 20, citing a pending court application seeking an injunction against the process.



Responding to the Speaker's decision, Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin voiced disappointment, stating, "It’s very disappointing that after Mr. Speaker had made known his own views about the letter sent from the presidency to the clerk, he adjourned the house sine dine without giving room for the leadership of the house to even comment."



"This we find very strange, but this is a democracy. We believe as Mr. Speaker himself said, and I’ll quote him, that this calls for reflection…I will play that out to Mr. Speaker himself that we all need to reflect on the way forward as a nation."

Afenyo-Markin highlighted that the issues raised by the suspension were unrelated, emphasizing the importance of considering nominees based on their vetting process and the constitutionality of their appointments.



"The issue of the constitutionality of certain nominees had been determined by way of their going through the vetting process, a report coming before the house for debate and final decision. So, for me, these are two unrelated issues," he said.