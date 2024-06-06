Majority rubbishes claims that govt enters contracts without approval

Alexander Afenyo-Markin

The Majority has responded to Minority claims of unauthorized multi-year contracts by government agencies.

Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin clarified that Article 181 of the Constitution, which covers international contracts, does not apply to local multi-year contracts as alleged.

He mentioned upcoming discussions with the Communications Minister regarding the 5G Infraco deal to gain a better understanding of its terms.



