News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers
Menu
News
0

Majority rubbishes claims that govt enters contracts without approval

Afenyo Contract Alexander Afenyo-Markin

Thu, 6 Jun 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Majority has responded to Minority claims of unauthorized multi-year contracts by government agencies.

Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin clarified that Article 181 of the Constitution, which covers international contracts, does not apply to local multi-year contracts as alleged.

He mentioned upcoming discussions with the Communications Minister regarding the 5G Infraco deal to gain a better understanding of its terms.

Read full article

Source: starrfm.com.gh