Majority rubbishes claims that govt enters contracts without approval

Menu ›
News
Thu, 6 Jun 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh
The Majority has responded to Minority claims of unauthorized multi-year contracts by government agencies.
Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin clarified that Article 181 of the Constitution, which covers international contracts, does not apply to local multi-year contracts as alleged.
He mentioned upcoming discussions with the Communications Minister regarding the 5G Infraco deal to gain a better understanding of its terms.
Read full article
Source: starrfm.com.gh