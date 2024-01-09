Make available outstanding District Assemblies Common Fund – NDC to Govt

NDC National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah

Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has urged President Akufo-Addo to ensure the immediate release of the outstanding amount of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF).

According to Mr Nketia, the outstanding amount yet to be disbursed to various areas has stalled development in parts of the country.



Mr Nketia speaking at a press conference in Accra, expressed the view that releasing these funds will spur development in all sectors of society, including local economies in districts, municipalities, metropolitan areas.

“This is why we asked the government to immediately release outstanding funds due to the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District assemblies to allow the local government functionaries to perform their functions as expected.”



“Even in the dying moments when Nana Addo is on the cross, he can do one thing, to secure some clemency, by releasing the district assemblies common fund and all other funds, so that we can pray for him,” he said.