Maltaaba women to plant 1000 pawpaw and other trees to combat climate change

Source: GBC Ghana Online

Women in the Upper East Region are combating climate change impacts, such as floods and crop failures, through the Forest and Farm Facility (FFF) Phase II initiative.

Led by the Maltaaba Peasant Women Farmers’ Cooperative, they're planting 1,000 pawpaw seedlings to restore vegetative cover and ensure sustainable income.



The FFF grant aims to enhance women's business skills, promote climate-resilient landscapes, and provide water accessibility for year-round production.

This initiative not only mitigates climate change effects but also empowers women economically, offering a model for sustainable agriculture in the region.



