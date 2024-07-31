Man, 24, on bail over land fraud

Tettey failed to relocate Tudzi or refund the remaining money

Source: GNA

The Amasaman Circuit Court has granted a GHC50,000 bail to trader Joseph Tettey, accused of defrauding businessman Francis Deo Tudzi by falsely promising to secure him a plot of land.

Tettey, who denies the charge, must provide two sureties who must deposit valid IDs with the court.



Tettey is due back in court on August 6, 2024.

The case arose after Tudzi discovered another person developing the land he partially paid for in 2017.



Tettey failed to relocate Tudzi or refund the remaining money, leading to his arrest and subsequent bail.



