Man arrested with marijuana at Anloga Police Barrier

Investigations are still ongoing

Police in the Volta Region have apprehended a man suspected of possessing dried leaves believed to be marijuana. The arrest took place during routine inspections at the Anloga Police Barrier in the Keta District.

According to reports from the authorities, the suspect's behavior raised suspicions among police personnel stationed at the barrier. Upon closer inspection, the man was found to be in possession of a bag containing the illicit substance.



When confronted by the police, the suspect attempted to flee the scene by dumping the bag and making a run for it. However, he was swiftly pursued and apprehended by four police officers.

Following the arrest, the police escorted the suspect to his hideout, where additional bags containing similar substances were discovered. The man is currently in custody as investigations into the case continue.



Legal proceedings are expected to follow as the authorities work to gather more information about the incident and the suspect's involvement in the alleged drug-related activities.