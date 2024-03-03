Man battling for his life after being attacked in Kasoa over gay suspicion

Mob Attack

Source: Tigpost

Chaos is said to have erupted at Dr. Kofi Boateng Memorial Hospital in Kasoa, near Accra, when a young man named Silas was rushed to the hospital in a delicate state.

Per reports, he suffered a brutal attack by his Muslim brothers over allegations of being gay.



Nasir’s childhood friends assaulted him and another, suspected to be his lover . It is said that it took the efforts of security officials to disperse the angry mob.



“I was there for antenatal care when they brought him to the hospital reception. It was a really bad sight. I don’t know what could have happened if he had not been rescued early,” a pregnant woman who was an eyewitness recounted.



“Now that LGBTQ has been declared illegal by the law, it is only right that we report any suspects to the police rather than continue this barbaric act of instant justice. It most often leads to attacking innocent people,” one of the doctors advised.

Homosexuality is considered an abomination in the Ghanaian community, a sentiment exacerbated by the recent approval of the anti-gay bill.



Winnie Byanyima, the Executive Director of UNAIDS, has expressed serious concerns about Ghana’s approval of the bill. In a statement, UNAIDS warned that if enacted, the bill could incite violence, impede access to life-saving services, and undermine fundamental liberties, potentially hindering Ghana’s developmental progress.



Byanyima emphasized the adverse impact of the bill on the fight against AIDS and overall public health. The statement highlighted the potential harm that such legislation could cause to individual freedoms and broader efforts to combat health challenges.