Man found dead on a farm

The identity of the deceased remained unknown

Source: GNA

An unidentified young man believed to be in his early 30s was found dead on a farm situated between Kong Baluolo and Dangi in the Sissala East municipality.

Farmers who discovered the decomposed body said it had been lying unnoticed for almost one week.



The divisional chief of the Kong community, the Kuoro Mahamud Savei Zakaria reported the discovery of the dead body to the Tumu police who were investigating the mystery behind the man’s death.



As the identity of the deceased remained unknown, the Police’s appealed to the public to come forward and assist in identifying the body for a proper burial had proved futile.

The Tumu police had announced that if the body was not identified by the public, they would be forced to bury it to prevent it from further decomposition.



The cause of death was not known whilst investigations continued.