Man goes mad abroad as he tries to fly back to Ghana to inspect his building project

GHpageScreenshot 2024 10 18 103024.png The incident has sparked widespread conversation online

Fri, 18 Oct 2024 Source: GH Page

A video of a Ghanaian man experiencing a mental breakdown at an airport, en route to Ghana, has gone viral.

The man, based in Amsterdam, had been reportedly sending money to his uncle for years to build a house.

After informing his uncle about his plan to visit and inspect the project, he suddenly went mad at the airport, stripping naked before being restrained by airport police.

Another Ghanaian at the scene suggested that someone back home may have spiritually interfered with his plans.

The incident has sparked widespread conversation online.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ghpage TV (@ghpage_tv)





Source: GH Page