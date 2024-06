Infections like this can sometime pass from animals to humans

Source: BBC

A 59-year-old man in Mexico died from a bird flu strain, H5N2, that has never been recorded in humans.

The man had underlying health conditions and it is unclear how he contracted the virus, although there have been cases in nearby poultry farms.

Authorities say there is no risk to the public and the man's contacts have not caught the virus.



