Man shocked after discovering Chinese writing on boiled egg he bought

The egg with a Chinese written print

A Ghanaian man made a surprising discovery when he found Chinese writing on a boiled egg he had purchased from a local food vendor.

In a video shared on Twitter with the caption, "A Ghanaian man was shocked to discover a Chinese written print on a boiled egg he bought from a food vendor," the man, whose identity remains undisclosed, can be seen expressing his disbelief at the unexpected finding while enjoying a meal of rice.



The footage captures the man holding the egg up to the camera, revealing distinct black characters on its surface. Although the exact words were not visible, it was evident that the writing was not in the English language.



"This world is coming to an end; the food that I went to buy... the egg has Chinese writing on it. Kofi, the egg has Chinese writing on it, come and see it," he exclaimed in the video.



While the source of the inscription is not known, Ghana is known to import various poultry products including eggs from China.





A Ghanaian man was shocked to have discovered a Chinese written print on a boiled egg he bought. pic.twitter.com/owgPZOnXD1 — EDHUB????ℹ (@eddie_wrt) December 26, 2023

AM/GA



