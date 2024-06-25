News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
0

Management of KATH disappointed over doctors’ strike at Oncology Directorate

Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).png Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital

Tue, 25 Jun 2024 Source: GNA

Doctors at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital's oncology directorate in Kumasi have gone on strike to demand the repair of a LINAC machine for cancer treatment.

Hospital management expressed disappointment, citing efforts to restore the machine and the ordering of a new water phantom for calibration.

They explained delays were due to the process of agreeing on Letters of Credit with the supplier.

Despite explanations, the strike continued.

The hospital had previously attempted to repair the broken phantom or borrow one from another hospital without success.

The strike highlights challenges in healthcare equipment maintenance and procurement processes.

Read full article

Source: GNA