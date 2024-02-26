Manasseh Atta Boahene appointed as Works and Housing Ministry Spokesperson

Manasseh Atta Boahene

Manasseh Atta Boahene has been named as the new spokesperson for the Works and Housing Ministry.

According to a report by the Ministry, Boahene is a highly experienced professional with a strong background in economics and public relations, which makes him well-suited for this role.



He has previously served as the government spokesperson on the economy, demonstrating his ability to navigate complex economic issues and communicate them effectively to the public.



Boahene is a graduate of the University of Ghana, where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Study of Religions, as well as a Master of Philosophy in Economics.

He is currently pursuing a Doctorate in Development Economics, which highlights his dedication to furthering his expertise in the field.



As the newly appointed spokesperson, Mr. Boahene is expected to play a crucial role in shaping the Ministry's initiatives narrative, fostering constructive dialogue, and ultimately helping the public understand the various projects the Ministry undertakes.