Manasseh Azure Awuni raises concern over press freedom under Akufo-Addo administration

Manasseh Azure Awuni

Manasseh Azure Awuni, an investigative journalist, has expressed concern over the deteriorating state of journalist security under the current Akufo-Addo administration compared to the previous Mahama era, stating that he never felt as threatened for his life as he does now.

His remarks come following Ghana's significant decline on the World Press Freedom Index, where the country dropped by thirty places in the rankings released by Reporters Without Borders.



In a social media post, Manasseh Azure Awuni reflected on his experiences, highlighting that he conducted some of his most daring works during the John Mahama era without fearing for his life. However, he expressed a stark contrast under President Akufo-Addo's leadership, where he perceives the danger to be tangible and concerning.

Ghana's drop in the World Press Freedom Index is alarming, with the country now ranking 60th out of 180 countries assessed. This marks the lowest ranking in nearly two decades, indicating a significant decline in press freedom indicators compared to previous years.



Reporters Without Borders attributed Ghana's decline to various factors, including the arrest of journalists and the unresolved murder of Ahmed Suale, which has raised serious concerns about the safety and protection of journalists in the country.