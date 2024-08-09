News

Manasseh chronicles the good, bad, and ugly of Akufo-Addo’s administration in 400-paged book

Akufo ADDO ANOTHER FILEE.png President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Fri, 9 Aug 2024 Source: GBC Ghana Online

Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has released a book titled “THE PRESIDENT THAT GHANA NEVER GOT”, documenting the governance of President Akufo-Addo.

The 400-page book critically examines major political, social, and historical events during Akufo-Addo's tenure, offering insights and revelations for future generations.

Professor Seidu Alidu of the University of Ghana called the book "historic yet futuristic," highlighting its balanced view of the administration's successes, such as Free SHS and the Office of the Special Prosecutor, as well as failures, including the fight against illegal mining and the One-Village, One-Dam initiative.

The book was launched by Dr. Emmanuel Akwetey of IDEG.

Source: GBC Ghana Online