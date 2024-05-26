Mandatory national service would 'get young people out of their bubble'

James Cleverly

Source: BBC

Home Secretary James Cleverly has proposed a mandatory national service scheme for all 18-year-olds to address societal fragmentation.

The Conservatives pledge that, if elected, 30,000 youths would engage in full-time military-related roles like cybersecurity, while others would serve 25 days in non-military roles such as the NHS or fire service.



Labour criticized the plan as a "desperate gimmick" lacking viable funding. Critics, including Reform UK's Nigel Farage, called it impractical.

The plan, inspired by Scandinavian models, aims to foster unity among diverse groups but faces significant opposition regarding its feasibility and priorities.



