News
Manhunt in Spain after boy killed playing football

A large-scale manhunt, including patrols and a helicopter, is underway

Sun, 18 Aug 2024 Source: BBC

In Mocejón, Spain, police are searching for a suspect who allegedly killed an 11-year-old boy with a sharp object on a football pitch.

The boy was playing with other children when a hooded man, reportedly around 18 years old, attacked him and then fled.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning near Toledo.

A large-scale manhunt, including patrols and a helicopter, is underway.

The town, with a population of about 5,000, is set to declare three days of mourning.

Local officials expressed shock and sadness, calling for justice for the tragic incident.

