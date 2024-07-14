Manhyia South NPP primary: Who replaces Matthew Opoku Prempeh?

Today, July 14, 2024, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is holding its parliamentary primary in the Manhyia South Constituency.
The election follows Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh's nomination as the vice-presidential candidate.
Around 570 delegates will vote at Saint Louis Training College.
Four candidates are contesting: Nana Owusu Afriyie Prempeh, a chartered accountant and Dr. Prempeh's brother; Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, Dr. Prempeh’s legal counsel and poll frontrunner; Nana Akwasi Coker Gyambibi, a Kotoko Administrator; and James Owusu Boakye, a 36-year-old assembly member.
