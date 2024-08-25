Manifestos of parties should influence your votes – Anglican Bishop

Right Reverend Dennis Debukari Tong

Source: GNA

Right Reverend Dennis Debukari Tong, Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Tamale, urged citizens to carefully study political party manifestos and vote for leaders who will drive national development.

Speaking at the 11th diocesan synod, he emphasized the importance of informed voting in shaping the country's future.



He also highlighted the church's role in promoting peace and encouraging voters to elect responsible, God-fearing leaders.

The four-day synod, themed "Building the Diocese: Looking Beyond the Present," focused on how the church can adapt to a changing world and contribute to societal growth.



