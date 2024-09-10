News

Marijuana dealer arrested in heart of town

MarijScreenshot 2024 09 10 055215.png The task force is established to combat crime in the Waala traditional area

Tue, 10 Sep 2024 Source: upperwestmedia.net

A young man, Khalil Mohammed, also known as Khalifa, was arrested by a security task force deployed by the Overlord of the Waala Traditional Area, Naa Fuseini Pelpuo IV, for selling marijuana.

The arrest took place on Saturday, September 7, 2024, around 5 p.m. near the VRA annex in Wa.

Khalil, a resident of Wapaani, is set to face trial in court today, Monday, September 9, 2024.

The task force, established to combat crime in the Waala traditional area, continues its efforts to maintain law and order in the community.

