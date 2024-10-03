News

News
4

Martin Amidu slams OSP over Airbus Report, describes it as a ‘gargantuan politically motivated hoax

Screenshot 20241003 071453.png Martin Amidu

Thu, 3 Oct 2024 Source: MyNews Gh

Former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu has criticized the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) over its report on alleged bribery involving Airbus SE, calling it a “gargantuan politically motivated hoax.”

He accused the OSP of failing to conduct a thorough investigation and suppressing critical evidence from a 2020 probe.

Amidu suggested the report aims to absolve individuals linked to former President John Mahama, raising concerns about the OSP's impartiality.

He demanded greater transparency in the investigation, asserting the need for a rigorous approach to ensure accountability.

Read full article

Source: MyNews Gh