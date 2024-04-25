Martin Kpebu accuses KPMG of bias in GRA-SML contract audit

Martin Kpebu

Martin Kpebu, a private legal practitioner, has criticized the recent report by auditing firm KPMG on the contract between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML), describing it as a mere "whitewash."

The report, released in a press statement by the Presidency's Communications Director, Eugene Arhin, on April 24, disclosed that SML had received a total payment of GH¢1,061,054,778.00 from 2018 to the present date.



During an interview on Citi FM on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, Kpebu argued that KPMG's close ties with the GRA compromised its ability to conduct an impartial assessment, suggesting a conflict of interest.

"This KPMG report is not up to scratch, it’s just a whitewash. they haven’t done any good job at all…from day one, the writing was on the wall that KPMG was not up to the task because they couldn’t be independent enough. They have relations with GRA," he asserted.



"KPMG itself does business with GRA. KPMG audits them and GRA also gives them business. So it was more like a ‘you scratch my back and I scratch your back," he added.