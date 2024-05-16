Mason jailed for stealing GH¢23k worth of iron rods

The court sentenced the mason to three months' imprisonment

A 35-year-old mason, Etornam Kojo Biekro, has been sentenced to three months' imprisonment by the Adentan Magistrates Court for stealing iron rods valued at GH¢23,000.

Biekro, who pleaded guilty to the charge of stealing, requested the court to grant him time to pay for the stolen iron rods.



However, the court, presided over by Ms Nancy Adadey, sentenced him to jail and ordered him to pay for the stolen items after serving his term.



According to a Ghanaian Times report, Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Ebenezer Addo, informed the court that the complainant, Stephen Sen­ayo, an accountant from Kasoa, bought the iron rods for his building project in Ablor-Adjei, Accra, and entrusted them to Biekro, his employee, for safekeeping.



However, upon visiting the building site, the complainant discovered that all the iron rods had been stolen, and Biekro, who was responsible for them, was nowhere to be found.

When questioned, Biekro admitted to using the iron rods for another client's project and promised to refund them but failed to do so. The complainant reported the theft to the Akporman Police Post, leading to Biekro's arrest.



Although Biekro initially admitted to the theft in his caution statement and requested time to refund the stolen items, he failed to do so and was re-arrested after being released on bail.



The court, after considering the facts of the case, sentenced Biekro to three months' imprisonment and ordered him to pay for the stolen iron rods upon completion of his sentence.