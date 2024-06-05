Mass graves and body bags: al-Shifa hospital after Israel withdrew its forces

Israeli forces pulled out of Gaza City's al-Shifa Hospital in April

Source: BBC

The al-Shifa hospital complex in Gaza City was raided by Israeli forces in April, resulting in widespread destruction and civilian casualties.

Despite claims of "precise and surgical" strikes, mass graves have been uncovered, containing hundreds of bodies, including women, children, and patients who died during the raid.



The Palestinian Civil Defence has documented signs of field executions, binding marks, gunshot wounds, and torture marks on the bodies.

The UN Security Council has called for an independent investigation into possible war crimes, while Israel maintains that its actions were necessary to target Hamas operatives.



Read full article