Massive gridlock hits Kwame Nkrumah Circle-Kaneshie road in Accra …as Obetsebi-Lamptey Interchange project intensifies

Commuters are urging the contractor to expedite work

Source: Ghanaian Times

Commuters using the Kwame Nkrumah Circle-Kaneshie route in Accra are facing severe traffic congestion due to the ongoing second phase of the Obetsebi-Lamptey Interchange project.

For over a week, roadblocks have limited vehicle passage, causing gridlock during peak hours.



This crucial route, vital for daily transport, is heavily congested, with many commuters resorting to walking to their destinations.



Drivers are frustrated by the increased travel times and safety risks.

The ongoing construction, which began in February 2021 and is expected to finish by December, aims to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion by adding flyovers.



Commuters are urging the contractor to expedite work, especially before the busy Christmas season.



Read full article