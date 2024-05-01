May Day: ECG workers stage walkout against Simon Osei-Mensah

ECG workers protesting against Simon Osei-Mensah

Source: CNR

Workers of the Electricity Company of Ghana staged a walkout on the Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei-Mensah just when he was called upon to deliver his speech at the May Day Parade in Kumasi.

The ECG workers were on Wednesday, May 1, clad in red and held placards with inscriptions calling on the Regional Minister to desist from interfering in their operations.



The Minister incurred the wrath of the workers following a recent order for the arrest of the Ashanti East Manager of the company, Ing. Wiafe Asomani after the ECG National Taskforce disconnected the Kumasi Technical University over indebtedness.



The Workers initiated a series of actions to demand an apology from the Minister, but the Minister remained unapologetic.



The leadership of the ECG Workers’ Union who led the protest against the regional Minister at the May Day event insisted that Mr Osei-Mensah should apologize and withdraw the police case against their Manager.

In an interview with Citi News, Yussif Osman the Chairman of ECG Senior Staff Union, Ashanti East, said, “We already have an issue with him, he has done something the workers front are not happy with, initially the workers front decided that we don’t appear at all.



“But since this is our programme we came. Since the minister has decided not to fulfil whatever we have asked him to do, we don’t even want to listen to him. So this is just a peaceful protest that we’re not going to participate or listen to whatever he will say.”



The ECG Workers, however, resumed their seats at the parade grounds when the Minister’s speech was over.