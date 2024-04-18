May God open the eyes of critics to appreciate our developmental efforts – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has rebuked critics casting doubt on the government's progress in developing the nation since his tenure began.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony of the Anwomaso Kumasi 1 Thermal Power Plant on Tuesday, April 17, the President urged Ghanaians to acknowledge the administration's strides in advancing the country.



"What I pray for is for God to open the eyes of our leaders who are not appreciating our developmental efforts, for them to see and appreciate our efforts," Akufo-Addo said.



Addressing concerns, President Akufo-Addo emphasized that the construction of the thermal plant was entirely financed by the Volta River Authority (VRA).

Under a five-year "built, own, operate, and transfer" agreement, the African and Middle Eastern Resource Investment (AMERI) Company formally handed over the 10-unit power plants to the Ghanaian government upon completion of the project.



The decision to relocate the thermal power plants to their current location in the Ashanti Region was part of the VRA's efforts to address the region's unreliable power supply.