Mayor of Accra signs IFI Interiors Declaration

The signing took place during World Interior Day on May 25, 2024

Source: Accra Metropolitan Assembly

Accra Mayor Elizabeth Sackey has signed the IFI Interiors Declaration, joining global cities in recognizing the importance of interior design in enhancing environments for humanity.

The signing took place during World Interior Day on May 25, 2024, at A&C Corner Mall, East Legon.



Sackey emphasized interior design's role in shaping daily experiences and advocated for innovative, community-centric spaces.

She called for collaboration between designers, educational institutions, and industry leaders to create impactful, sustainable designs.



The IFI Declaration, already signed by 127 cities, underscores the profession's value and influence on human experience and behavior.



