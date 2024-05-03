Medical Laboratory Professionals threaten strike over unresolved conditions of service

Medical Laboratory Professional Workers' Union (MELPWU)

The Medical Laboratory Professional Workers' Union (MELPWU) has issued a warning of a potential strike if the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) fails to finalize an agreement on their conditions of service.

In a press release marking International Labour Day, MELPWU underscored the urgency of tailored Conditions of Service for medical laboratory science professionals. They argued that the absence of such provisions exposes their members to exploitation and unfair treatment in the workplace.



"MELPWU represents a critical sector of healthcare workers whose expertise is indispensable for the functionality of Ghana's healthcare systems. Our members deserve improved working conditions, competitive salaries, and avenues for career growth," stated the release.



Expressing dissatisfaction with the slow progress of negotiations with the FWSC, MELPWU also voiced concerns about unemployed medical laboratory science professionals facing financial hardship due to a lack of financial clearance from the Ministry of Finance.



The union emphasized the significant investment of time and resources by these professionals to acquire their skills and maintain their licenses. Yet, many remain unemployed despite the shortage of medical laboratory science professionals in healthcare facilities nationwide.



MELPWU highlighted the need for urgent action to address this issue and provide employment opportunities in line with labor laws. They criticized the unfair treatment of underpaid professionals and stagnant salaries despite increases in the public sector's base pay.

Setting a three-week ultimatum, MELPWU warned of a strike starting on May 20 if the FWSC fails to address their concerns and reach an agreement on improved conditions of service.



As advocates for the rights and welfare of medical laboratory science professionals, MELPWU reiterated its commitment to collaborating with stakeholders to ensure a fair and dignified working environment for all.







