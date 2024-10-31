News

Meet Akua Donkor’s youngest daughter, who was with her when she died

AkuaScreenshot 2024 10 31 052725.png Akua Donkor

Thu, 31 Oct 2024 Source: angelonline.com.gh

Mary, the youngest daughter of the late Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) presidential candidate Akua Donkor, shared details about her mother's passing during an emotional interview at Ridge Hospital in Accra.

She revealed that Akua Donkor died around 10:00 PM on October 28, 2024, while Mary was by her side.

The family is grieving and awaiting further guidance from their head, who will consult with the doctor.

Additionally, relatives from Kumasi are expected to arrive to discuss the next steps, and Akua Donkor's body remains at the hospital.

Read full article

Source: angelonline.com.gh