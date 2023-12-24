Meet the 60-year-old Ghanaian woman who crawls to farm

A 60-year-old disabled Ghanaian woman from Tampala, a sub-village in Jirapa in the Northen region has revealed her battles in her daily labour to put food on her table.

The unnamed woman, who is a mother of two, disclosed that despite her disability, she took to farming in order to survive in life.



In an interview with Zion Felix, facilitated by an interpreter, the woman shared the challenges she faces daily in her pursuit of survival.



Born and raised alongside three siblings, she now stands alone, having lost her brothers and sisters along life's journey. She explained that her only remaining brother ventured out in search of a better life, leaving her to navigate the hardships alone.



She engages in farming activities, crawling through her fields each day to tend to crops and animals.



Despite the physical limitations imposed by problems with her legs, she cultivates beans, maize, and millet and tends to livestock.



"I can't stand up to do anything due to problems with my legs, which started at my early stages of life, so I resort to crawling. There is no source of help from anyone, so I have to farm and survive," she said through the interpreter.





