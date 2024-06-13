News

News
Members of Locked-up Investment Forum reiterate resolve to picket Finance Ministry on Wednesdays

Members Of The Locked Up Investment .jpeg Members of the Locked-up Investment

Thu, 13 Jun 2024 Source: 3news.com

The Locked-up Investment Forum members would continue to picket at the Finance Ministry every Wednesday to demand payment of their funds and revocation of licenses of financial service companies, including NDK.

The group, led by Dr. Adu Anani Antwi, has been seeking resolution for years, with some members facing hardship and loss of interest in Ghana's investment industry.

Despite a planned meeting with the Finance Ministry, the Minister and team were unavailable, and the group plans to continue picketing until November if their concerns are not addressed.

Read full article

