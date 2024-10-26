Men bringing Ghanaian women down in politics – Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe

Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe

Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe, MP for Ada Constituency and 2nd Deputy Minority Chief Whip, has stated that male politicians contribute to women's reluctance to engage in politics in Ghana.

In an interview on Onua FM, she discussed the challenges she has faced as a female MP, noting that many women struggle in the political arena due to discouragement from male counterparts.



Cudjoe highlighted that male politicians use various strategies to undermine women, who may find it harder to handle criticism.

She emphasized that the political landscape in Ghana is unfriendly to women, often leading to negative labels such as "prostitute" or "gossip" to dissuade them from participating.



Read full article