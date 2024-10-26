News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Men bringing Ghanaian women down in politics – Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe

AdaScreenshot 2024 10 26 152602.png Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe

Sat, 26 Oct 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe, MP for Ada Constituency and 2nd Deputy Minority Chief Whip, has stated that male politicians contribute to women's reluctance to engage in politics in Ghana.

In an interview on Onua FM, she discussed the challenges she has faced as a female MP, noting that many women struggle in the political arena due to discouragement from male counterparts.

Cudjoe highlighted that male politicians use various strategies to undermine women, who may find it harder to handle criticism.

She emphasized that the political landscape in Ghana is unfriendly to women, often leading to negative labels such as "prostitute" or "gossip" to dissuade them from participating.

Read full article

Source: www.mynewsgh.com