Mentally challenged man drowns in the Afiasu River at Akyawkrom

The police, along with the Ghana Fire Service, discovered the man

A mentally ill man has drowned in the Afiasu River at Akyawkrom near Ejisu, with police reports confirming his body was found on July 2, 2024.

The incident was reported by Hon Cosmos Dikoh Hanssen, an Assembly Member for the area.



The police, along with the Ghana Fire Service, discovered the man, believed to be in his early 40s, lying supine with both hands up.

The body was decomposed, with peeling skin and maggots present.



It has been retrieved and sent to the Juaben Government Hospital mortuary for preservation, identification, and autopsy.



Read full article