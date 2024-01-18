Menzgold case: Associates of NAM1 are influencing our witnesses – DPP to Court

Founder of defunct Menzgold, NAM1

Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Mrs Yvonne Atakora Obuobisa has accused Nana Appiah Mesnah popularly known as NAM1 of using persons associated with him to influence State Witnesses.

According to her, some of the State witnesses have received calls from persons linked to the accused in an attempt to influence them in the ongoing trial.



Mrs Obuobisa, made this known in open Court on Wednesday, January 17, when the Court presided over by Justice Ernest Owusu-Dapaa, a Justice of the Court of Appeal sitting as an additional High Court judge was about to adjourn the Case.



“Some of our witnesses have complained that they are being called by persons closely associated with the accused person telling them not to come and testify,” the DPP told the Court.



But, Defence Lawyer, Kwame Boafo Akuffo disagreed with the DPP indicating that the allegations are not true.



He noted that the allegation did not only affect the accused but also his counsel and urged the DPP to mention the names of those witnesses who were making the allegations.



“We want the names of the witnesses who said they were called not to come and testify because when you say that, it does not touch the accused only but also touches me as counsel,” Counsel stated.

He said it was not good for the DPP to plant these matters in the mind of the judge since it could influence his thoughts.



The complaint from the DPP and the subsequent response from Counsel for the accused was triggered by a call from Justice Ernest Owusu-Dapaa to the customers to allow the law to work.



Justice Owusu-Dapaa indicated that he had received information that some complainants had attempted to attack the accused (NAM1) when he left court.



Based on that, the DPP made the comments and the same was responded to by the counsel.



In a related development, earlier on Wednesday, two more witnesses of the prosecution were discharged after appearing to give evidence.



Apart from Francis Agbodzie, the third Prosecution Witness who was subjected to cross-examination after his witness statement was adopted, the fourth Prosecution Witness was not subjected to scrutiny.

So far, a total of four out of the 11 witnesses expected to be called have been discharged in three court sittings since the trial officially began on December 20, 2023.



The Chief Executive Officer of Menzgold Ghana Limited, NAM1, Menzgold and Brew Marketing Consult have been slapped with some 39 counts.



They have pleaded not guilty and are standing trial before the Financial and Economic Division of the Accra High Court.



The case has been adjourned to January 22, 2024, for the 4th Prosecution witness to give his testimony.