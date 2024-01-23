Menzgold investor testifies of assault by NAM1 after demanding returns

Nana Appiah Mensah

Priscilla Adu-Boateng, the fifth prosecution witness in the trial of Nana Appiah Mensah, also known as NAM1, has recounted how she was allegedly assaulted by the accused after investing GH¢760,000 in Menzgold and demanding her returns.

According to a report by Graphic Online, Adu-Boateng, a trader and single mother of four, claimed that on January 8, 2020, NAM1 reportedly brandished a gun when she and other aggrieved customers visited his residence in Trassaco, Accra, seeking repayment of their funds.



In her witness statement adopted by the court, presided over by Justice Ernest Owusu-Dapaa, Adu-Boateng expressed the financial strain caused by the investment, stating, “I am a single mother with four children, and these investments were made in furtherance of their education. My business is not thriving, and I am in the process of selling my house to make ends meet.”

She mentioned that Menzgold's advertising billboard initially attracted her to invest, and the persuasion by a Menzgold executive eventually led her to make the decision after a year of consideration.