Mepe chief appeals for river defense walls and road rehabilitation

Mepe was one of the communities most affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage

The Amankralo of Mepe, Togbe Kwesi Nego VI, has called on the government to take urgent action by constructing defense walls along the river belt and repairing the deteriorated roads in Mepe town.

Togbe Nego's appeal comes in the wake of a visit by the Minister of Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who initiated the construction of resettlement houses for flood victims affected by the Akosombo and Kpong Dam spillage.



Highlighting the importance of erecting river defense walls, Togbe Kwesi Nego emphasized that such infrastructure would play a crucial role in mitigating the risk of future flooding in the area.

Additionally, he urged for the rehabilitation of town roads damaged by the floods, acknowledging that while road construction falls outside the Minister's jurisdiction, he could advocate for the necessary measures to be taken.



Furthermore, Togbe Kwesi Nego stressed the necessity of implementing a proper drainage system in Mepe town, expressing hope that Minister Oppong Nkrumah would support their efforts in this regard.