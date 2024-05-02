Methodist Church Ghana: Accra Diocese Women’s Fellowship marks 90th anniversary with evangelism walk

The event, held on May 1, 2024, was part of the anniversary activities

The Accra Diocese Women’s Fellowship of The Methodist Church Ghana celebrated its 90th anniversary with an evangelism walk despite heavy rain.

The event, held on May 1, 2024, was part of the anniversary activities and saw women from various church circuits in Accra gathering at the Rev. Wharton Methodist Church to commence the walk.



Madam Jemima Opoku Boadu, the Diocesan Women’s Fellowship Secretary, highlighted the significance of starting the walk at the Rev. Wharton Methodist Church, where the Accra Diocese Women’s Fellowship originated, according to GBCGhana reports.



Reverend Samuel Obodai Mensah Torto led the walk, providing spiritual guidance while the women sang praises and distributed gospel tracts along the route from the Rev. Wharton Methodist Church to the Wesley Chapel at the Asafoatse Nettey road in Accra.

The event concluded with the display of placards, gospel tract distribution, drumming, and singing, accompanied by bandsmen. Rev. Joshua Quarcoo of the Wesley Cathedral Methodist Church delivered the closing prayers, marking the end of the successful evangelism walk.



The 90th Anniversary Celebration, which spans a year, will feature various activities, including donations to the female unit of the Nsawam Prison, fun games, breakfast meetings, conferences, and a candlelight procession.



The celebration will culminate in a Thanksgiving Service called “Aseda kese” or “Shida Wulu”.