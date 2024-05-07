Metro Mass Transit bus fire unveils shocking discovery of suspected marijuana and acid parcels

Metro Mass bus catches fire with parcels of suspected ‘marijuana’, acid on board

A routine journey turned into a terrifying ordeal for passengers aboard a Metro Mass Transit bus traveling from Kaneshie to Obuasi-Dunkwa when the vehicle suddenly caught fire. As smoke billowed from the engine, passengers quickly realized the severity of the situation and evacuated the bus, fearing for their safety.

Amidst the chaos of the fire, the situation took a startling turn when authorities conducting an inspection of the bus's luggage compartment made a shocking discovery. Hidden among the passengers' belongings were parcels containing suspected marijuana and acid, raising eyebrows and prompting questions about the circumstances surrounding the incident.



With firefighters and police swiftly responding to the scene, the situation was brought under control, and the illicit items were confiscated for further investigation. However, the discovery of illegal substances amidst the bus fire left both passengers and authorities baffled and concerned.



Passengers who witnessed the alarming sequence of events shared their experiences, expressing shock and concern over the presence of illegal substances on board. Many raised questions about the security measures in place at bus terminals and called for thorough baggage checks to prevent similar incidents in the future.



Meanwhile, the discovery of marijuana and acid parcels in the Metro Mass Transit bus has sparked outrage and disbelief among the public. Social media platforms buzzed with discussions and debates as people expressed their astonishment at the bizarre turn of events and speculated about how the illicit items ended up in the bus's luggage compartment.

Authorities are now conducting a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the fire and unravel the mystery surrounding the presence of illegal substances on the bus. With the driver claiming ignorance about the parcels and no passenger owning up to them, the case presents a puzzling challenge for law enforcement agencies tasked with uncovering the truth.



