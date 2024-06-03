Mexico elects Claudia Sheinbaum as first woman president

Claudia Sheinbaum will be Mexico's first ever female president

Source: BBC

Claudia Sheinbaum has been elected Mexico's first woman president in a historic landslide, winning 58-60% of the vote.

She succeeds her mentor, outgoing President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and promises to continue his popular welfare programs. Sheinbaum, a former Mexico City mayor and energy scientist, emphasized this achievement as a milestone for all women.



Her rival, Xóchitl Gálvez, conceded defeat. The election, marked by violence, also saw voters elect Congress members, state governors, and local officials.

Sheinbaum aims to address violence by investing in welfare programs and promises a respectful relationship with the US while defending Mexicans abroad.



